CHURCH BRIEFS

• “Back to Bethlehem” interactive experience with sights and sounds of Bethlehem on that first Holy Night — 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 at Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive. Sample food and try your hand as an artisan while you await your tour guide through a shepherd’s field, Herod’s palace, the inn, and the nativity, Most of the event is inside; also wheelchair-accessible. Register at www.wilcog.com/back-to-bethlehem or for more info call 937-382-1587.

• “A Tree Lot Christmas” joining Jesus’ family tree presented by Joyful Noise Children’s Choir at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Visit www.bbcwilmington.org or call 937-383-1122.

• Live nativity at Wilmington Nazarene Church Wednesday & Thursday, Dec. 15-16, at 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. at 2193 Wayne Road. Hot soup and drinks … and cookies.

• “He Shall Reign forevermore” at Bible Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 — Evening Worship is a musical celebration with BBC Choir & Orchestra, soloists and special music groups. BBC Kids Faith Factory live nativity beginning at 4 p.m. BBC is at 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington. Visit www.bbcwilmington.org or call 937-383-1122.