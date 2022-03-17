CHURCH BRIEFS

Free dinner at Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in the fellowship hall of the church.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of lasagna, Texas toast, salad, and dessert; and a chance to visit with their neighbors.

The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Lent service at St. Colman

Evening Prayer — a Devotion for Lent is a service of Psalms and other Scripture with choir, accompanied by organ and strings, for the Fourth Sunday in Lent. It will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at St. Colman Church, 219 S. North St., Washington Court House.

The service will feature the Choir of St. Colman with soloist Joey Pace accompanied by string quartet. Craig Jaynes is Director of Music and organist.

Admission is free to all; a free-will offering is taken to help support the music program at St. Colman.