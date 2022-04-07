Sabina Area Christian Women meet

After almost two years of not being able to meet due to COVID, the Sabina Area Christian Women met at the Richland United Methodist Church in Melvin. The host church provided a buffet of various sandwiches, side dishes, and desserts to 30 ladies attending.

Diana Nichols was elected to serve as secretary/treasurer. The position of president will be held by a member of the host church at each meeting.

Plans for the 2022 year were completed, and the next meeting will be May 2 at 6 p.m. with a carry-in at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ. All area women, no matter their church affiliation, are welcome to attend.