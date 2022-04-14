The end is just the beginning

As many celebrated Palm Sunday this past Lord’s Day, it marked the beginning of a week of remembering the path Christ took to the cross, and ultimately His resurrection.

The people of Jerusalem anticipated the entry of their conquering king. But what many did not realize was the king that they laid palms down for was not establishing his rule on earth at this time, but a spiritual kingdom to save them and us from our sins and the rule of Satan.

Everything done by our Lord this week helps those who believe in him to appreciate and value what was done for our Redemption and Salvation.

The washing of feet was a picture of humility and service to others. How we value those people who walk the dusty streets of life we can wash their feet off to aid them in traveling this journey called life. That washing brings comfort and refreshing for many.

The example of humility is noted that Christ was humble, and if we want to be like Him, we need to be like Him.

Philippians 2:8: “And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”

The Marriage Supper of the Lamb, which we know as the Lord’s Supper, holds special meaning. The cup represents His shed blood. The symbolism of Christ shedding His blood for us, the sacrificial offering in the Old Testament would give us a picture of what Christ did for us, becoming the true and only sacrifice to cover our sins. The breaking of bread representing His body which was broken, battered and bruised for mankind.

Any time I have the opportunity to remember this ordinance, I reflect on Christ and what was done to His body and that He was physically beaten and His blood was shed for me. We are told to do this in remembrance of him.

Luke 22:19. Reflecting on all lets us know his love for all. The progression to the cross, the nailing and raising of Jesus. What those who were involved did not know is that they would be setting in motion the salvation of mankind.

John 12:32: “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.”

We who know Christ and are saved are recipients of that drawing. We remember the cruelty of mankind to our savior on Friday when many faiths have Good Friday services. These services remind us what that eventful day has set in motion in the crucifixion of Jesus. His agony and pain for a people who did not understand and for many today who still do not know that He did it out of love and was reconciling us back to His Father, who is God himself. Jesus taking the pain that should have been mine, and paying my debt in full.

The part of the story that is worth celebrating is what is coming this Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday. We celebrate Christ literally being raised from the grave giving Him and us victory over death, grave, and hell.

2 Corinthians 5:21: “For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”

Why the end was just the beginning is that, in trying to get rid of Jesus and cancel out His message of Salvation and Redemption, it began a new way of life. They thought it ended all Jesus was doing, but it started a revolution like no other.

The hardness of our heart can now be changed; where we once lived according to our own way and will, we now live in accordance to HIS word and will. A new way of walking, talking, and living.

His message did not end on the cross or even at his burial, and has not ended now. We continue this new beginning with the message of the gospel. May that message of a better life, hope in a world that sometimes seems hopeless, and the love of a gracious and loving God be spoken to those who will be attending this Resurrection Sunday morning.

The resurrection of Jesus is the best news we can give, because He rose out of the grave, we are promised that same resurrection power and victory.

1 Corinthians 15:20: “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.”

As Jesus is the reason for the season of Christmas, so He is the only reason for Easter. For what He has done, He paid it all.

Have a great Easter celebration this Lord’s Day. Also enjoy the day with family.

Byron McGee is Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.

