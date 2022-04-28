Road to a new and better life

All this month we have been focusing on the Resurrection of Jesus and the meaning of everyone who inhabits this world. This has a special place in the hearts of all those who are followers of Christ. We have a new hope and assurance that we will gain a new way to live life both in this present life and in the life to come.

1 Corinthians 15:50-58 offers to us this assurance and hope. The fact that our bodies, as they are presently constructed, are not conducive for heaven; notice how Paul uses the comparison of corruption to incorruption and mortal to immortality.

Knowing our world is riddled by illness, disease, sickness, the inability to just get along with one another in a civil manner and fundamental care, and concern for our neighbor, shows that our present state is incompatible to the kingdom of God.

So, yes, we need a change, and in Christ we get to put on Incorruption and Immortality. The change happens instantly allowing us access to enter the kingdom of God.

Paul gives a doxology of praise when he says in verse 57, “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The fact of the Resurrection means Victory, and that our Savior is now head of all things in His church, and He reigns over heaven and earth and hell and possesses the keys of life and death.

When we experience the effects of sin in our world, the victory lies in how we handle life’s tough moments. The death of a loved one, a friend, what we do to answer that as a believer lies in the Resurrection and our belief in Christ and hopefully my family members and friends believe this as well, so that when standing at the grave, this is not goodbye but farewell — for we will see them again in heaven. That is our great hope and assurance.

Finally, verse 57 commands us to be steadfast, immovable, always excelling in the Lord’s work, because you know that your labor is not in vain. Steadfast, meaning firm, unwavering, and stable. Immovable means not easily moved or changed. Abounding, which means spiritual abundance.

Knowing that our faith is stable and that we are on solid ground; it is unchanging and does adjust to current trends or ideas, as it is good for us to be excelling in God’s work.

All we do as Christians is marked with these traits whether in spiritual endeavors or even in our temporal activities, the reason being that what we do is not in vain or empty because God places value on what we do.

Do everything to the Glory of God.

And someone has said, “Only what we do for Christ will last” — that makes perfect in that what He did for each and every one of us has and will last forever.

Christ’s resurrection has given us a new life which rests on His resurrection power, He rose to newness of life and He extends that new and better life to all who believe and trust in His finished work of redemption and reconciliation.

Praying for all a New and Better Life for all who Believe In Him.

Byron McGee is Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.

