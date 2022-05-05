Church Women United sets May Friendship Day

The Clinton County Chapter of Church Women United is planning its May Friendship Day.

“It’s Up to You in 2022” is the theme, and Celebration Theme Scripture is, “Rise up; this matter is in your hands. We will support you, so take courage and do it.” Ezra 10:4.

May Friendship Day is May 13 at the Parish Center, Rooms 5 & 6, of St. Columbkille Catholic church, 73 Mulberry St., Wilmington.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with business meeting at 10 a.m. During this time there will be a speaker from Hope House.

The theme for this meeting is “A Call to Serve.” The scripture is, “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Who shall I send? And who will go for us?’ and I said, “Here am I, Send me!’” Isaiah 6:8.

Lunch will be provided. A voluntary donation will be accepted for the lunch.

A tour of the church will be conducted by the ladies of the church ending in the sanctuary for the afternoon worship service presented by members representing several of the churches of Clinton County.

We will be collecting the following items to be given to Hope House: personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, canned soups, snacks, peanut butter, jelly, and laundry supplies. These are just suggestions.

This organization is especially for Christian Women to gather together in worship, Bible study, and hymn singing. We meet on the second Friday of March, May and November, normally. This year we missed the March meeting and have rescheduled it for July 15.

These celebrations are open to all church ladies in this area. There are 50+ churches in Clinton County of many denominations with the same core belief;: Jesus.

In the past we have met in the smallest rural churches in Clinton County as well as much larger ones in the towns.

Top Ten Reasons to attend Church Women United of Clinton County 1. Change of your daily routine. 6. Hear local speakers 2. Visit different churches. 7. Learn about local agencies and services 3. Meet other Christian Ladies. 8. Sing the old hymns. 4. Challenging Bible studies. 9. Celebrate you faith with others. 5. Interesting programs. 10. Have fun !