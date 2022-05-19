Turn, turn … a time to every purpose

“To everything (turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose, under heaven.”

We seasoned persons of the senior spectrum likely recall the hit song, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”. Written by Pete Seeger in the late ’50s, it was sung by a number of notable artists, namely Judy Collins, The Lettermen, and Seeger himself. It became America’s number one when recorded by the Byrds in 1965.

Composed as a protest song intended to influence the transformation of our culture (“turn”), the lyrics were a nuanced expression of resistance to the governing establishment. Did you know only six words were Seeger originals? The rest were lifted directly from the Bible. Seriously.

(You may find it interesting to compare the two. The original is found in the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes, chapter 3, verses 1-8. The words “turn”, and “I swear it’s not too late”, were added. All of the remaining lines are the poignant, thought-provoking words of scripture.)

I’ve been writing about the weather seasons in Ohio — how winter is interminable, spring emerges for just a moment, and summertime seemingly arrives prematurely. Most folks say they really like the changing seasons. I don’t particularly.

For me, Shangri-La would be life in San Diego, Phoenix, or Honolulu. I like warmth and sunshine, and lots of it. Here in Buckeyeville, there is a severe annual shortage of both.

I find solace, however, knowing, according to both Ecclesiastes chapter 3, and “Turn! Turn! Turn!”, there is “a season for every purpose under the heavens.” Even in Wilmington, OH-IO. (I know it smacks of irreverence to compare God’s Word with Seeger’s word, but bear with me.)

Let’s turn our attention to autumn. Fall is generally nice, with pleasant temps, lower humidity, and blue skies. It is a gentle season of preparation for winter; a transitioning; the annual move from hot and sultry, to cold and barren. Summer break is over now, and school has started again.

Combines are busily harvesting the produce produced in the summer heat. And, oh my, the exquisite beauty of autumn’s color extravaganza, with leaves changing their garb to the festive, fall foliage.

Do you recall from science class why leaves change color in the fall?

As winter looms near, plants quit producing chlorophyll, the green pigment used in photosynthesis to produce nourishment. When this green dye dies, trees trade their summer khakis for the kaleidoscopic colors of fall.

It’s a flash of brilliance, preceding the leaves browning and tumbling lifeless to the ground.

Dave Hinman is Pastor Emeritus at Dove Church Wilmington. Contact him at [email protected]

