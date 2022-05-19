Church Briefs: Free community dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

This is the first grillin’ out of the season — the church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to come and enjoy a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, a choice of baked beans or green beans, chips, desserts and drinks.

All are welcome. The church is on the corner of Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.