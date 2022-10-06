NVCC revival set for Oct. 16

NEW VIENNA — Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, October 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m.

Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service, and the evening worship will feature the gospel group from Blanchester, “Soul Scape.”

The church is at 412 West St. The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church You Tube site. Just go to YouTube and type in newviennacommunitychurch. Or, you can catch us on the church Facebook site at NVCC.

Dan Cook was a son of a minister and brought up in a godly family, but at the age of 17, he joined a motorcycle club and turned his back on God. When he was 44, he came back to Christ and accepted the Call into Ministry at the age of 49. He is a graduate of Greenfield McClain High School and lives in the Chillicothe area.

For the morning service, Kirchner, a member of the church and an accomplished soloist, will be bringing a rich voice to contemporary Christian Gospel. The evening music will be provided by Soul Scape, a Contemporary Christian band. Soul Scape consists of Andy Mattingly-Sims, Fred Freeman and Dale Owsley.

Pastor Dan Mayo invites you to these Revival Services.

“We are pleased to have Dan Cook with us again for the 12th year of Revival. In addition, we are always pleased to hear Scott Kirchner provide music ministry, and this year we are adding Soul Scape to the evening program. We hope you will come for a great day of Revival with our congregation. We welcome you to either the morning or evening service or both.”

For more information, please call 937-725-0445.

