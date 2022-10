Soup and sandwich supper served

A Soup and Sandwich Supper will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Social Room at Springfield Friends Meeting House, 121 Todds Fork Road, just off SR 380.

Everyone is invited for homemade soups and Sloppy Joe sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks, by donation. Proceeds will go toward Quaker projects.

From 6:30-7 p.m. in the Meeting Room, there will be a Candlelight Concert of peaceful piano music for the heart and soul.