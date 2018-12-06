Rev. McSurley called to serve church

Former Faith Lutheran Church member Lucas McSurley has been called into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Rev. McSurley is a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Wittenberg University in Springfield and his Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University in Columbus.

He completed a two-year internship at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in West Chester.

Having been called to serve as the Pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Akron, he was ordained at a worship service on Dec. 2 at Messiah Lutheran Church. Pastors from the Northeastern Ohio Synod and Southern Ohio Synod of the ELCA were invited to vest and participate in the Laying on of Hands as part of the ordination service.

Bishop Abraham Allende of the Northeastern Ohio Synod was the Preacher and Presiding Bishop.

The Rev. June Fryman, as pastor of Pastor McSurley’s home congregation, read one of the Charges.

Pastors from Northeastern Ohio and Southern Ohio Synods with the Rev. Lucas McSurley. Bishop Abraham Allende and Pastor Lucas McSurley.