The Waters of Mercy Church of God is located in Westboro in southern Clinton County (Jefferson Township). The worship service there is held 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The address is the 13600 block of U.S. Route 68. Dan Reed serves as pastor. Waters of Mercy is a non-denominational church of God. For more information, please visit Waters of Mercy Facebook page. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_westboro_church.jpg The Waters of Mercy Church of God is located in Westboro in southern Clinton County (Jefferson Township). The worship service there is held 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The address is the 13600 block of U.S. Route 68. Dan Reed serves as pastor. Waters of Mercy is a non-denominational church of God. For more information, please visit Waters of Mercy Facebook page. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal