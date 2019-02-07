Love is in the air….

Love, hearts, chocolates, flowers, and cards are everywhere — it’s Valentine’s Day!

The Origins of Valentine’s Day is uncertain. We do know that the ancient Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia, a spring festival, on the 15th of February. With the introductions of Christianity, the holiday moved to the 14th of February, the saint day that celebrated several early Christian martyrs named Valentine.

But somewhere along the way, Valentine’s Day came to represent romance.

Jesus Christ’s sacrifice represents the ultimate act of love because it shows God’s grace. Jesus died in order to bring people closer to God. God’s love provided the cross of Jesus Christ by which we can have forgiveness.

No matter what sin we have committed; no matter how shameful or terrible it may be, God loves us. He loves us with an everlasting love.

In speaking of love, I Corinthians 13 encourages us to do everything out of love. That means loving friends, enemies, neighbors, and even strangers with the merciful and selfless love that comes from God.

With Valentine’s Day focusing on romantic love, God, who is the source of love; teaches us by example to love with patience, faith, and generosity.

The words in Isaiah 54:10 are very comforting: “Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the Lord, who has compassion on you.

Let’s do something special for others. We should find ways to show acts of kindness to people that we come in contact with.

Wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day!

Veronica Grabill is Chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_veronica-grabill-2.jpg