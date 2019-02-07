The Richland United Methodist Church is located at 52 Melvin Road, Wilmington. The family-oriented church pastored by William Merriman is handicap-accessible with plenty of parking. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Sermon is during worship.

The Richland United Methodist Church is located at 52 Melvin Road, Wilmington. The family-oriented church pastored by William Merriman is handicap-accessible with plenty of parking. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Sermon is during worship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_Richland-UMC.jpg The Richland United Methodist Church is located at 52 Melvin Road, Wilmington. The family-oriented church pastored by William Merriman is handicap-accessible with plenty of parking. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Sermon is during worship. Courtesy photo