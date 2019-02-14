Never too old to return to school

I love to read quotes from C.S. Lewis, and the quote below applies to the title of this story:

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

Terri LeMaster, who is my colleague at Clinton Memorial Hospital, had that dream. She dreamed of going back to school and furthering her education. She knew an education would open doors for her.

Proverbs 1:5 says, “Let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance.” Terri gives God the glory for directing her path and achieving her dream.

Terri graduated in 1988 from Belmont High School in Dayton. After graduating, she worked retail at a pharmacy, Veterans Hospital, and ICU Satellite of Miami Valley Hospital.

While working a full-time job, she embarked on furthering her education by enrolling at Sinclair Community College. In 2007, she followed her passion by applying to pharmacy school, but was denied entry into the program. She continued to apply, but by the summer of 2008, she had been denied by three different colleges.

This did not deter her. She stayed focused and persevered by applying to Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, where she was accepted into their pharmacy program in 2009!

Terri’s commitment to returning to school meant years of intensive study and research, immersed in a world of ambition and curiosity. This commitment also took motivation, time, energy and money; — but at the age of 43, Terri earned her Pharm D – Doctor of Pharmacy.

I am glad that Terri realized that you are never too old to follow your dreams. She is a joy to work with and is an asset to everyone at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Terri wears two hats at Clinton Memorial Hospital — she is the director of the pharmacy and respiratory departments.

Psalm 25: 4-4 sums it up for Terri LeMaster…”Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.”

I will close with a quote from Barbara Sher: “You can learn new things any time in your life if you’re willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you.”

Veronica Grabill is Chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

