The Clarksville United Methodist Church is located at 68 S. First Street in Clarksville. Their mission is to “Proclaim the Word, Claim the Name of Jesus, Reclaim the lost.” “Come as you are for Worship. You will find a loving family of Christian believers who cherish the Word of God and who has a strong desire to help others.” For more information call 513-932-3943 or go to their Facebook page. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_Clarksville-UMC.jpg The Clarksville United Methodist Church is located at 68 S. First Street in Clarksville. Their mission is to “Proclaim the Word, Claim the Name of Jesus, Reclaim the lost.” “Come as you are for Worship. You will find a loving family of Christian believers who cherish the Word of God and who has a strong desire to help others.” For more information call 513-932-3943 or go to their Facebook page. News Journal photo