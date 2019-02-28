Local Church Women United celebrating Human Rights Day

As a result of the Second World War a milestone document in the history of human rights was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 10, 1948. It was a guide to guarantee the rights of every individual everywhere and vowed never again to allow the atrocities of that war to happen again.

Human rights are the basic rights and freedoms that belong to every person in the world from birth until death. They apply regardless of where you are from, what you believe, or how you choose to live your life.

A group of ladies representing many churches in Clinton County will be presenting the program, “The Time is Now! Unite to Serve” using Micah 6:8, …The Lord God has told us what is right and what he demands: “See that justice is done, let mercy by your first concern, and humbly obey your God.”

The churches represented are Sharon United Methodist, Wilmington United Methodist, St. Columbkille Catholic, Lees Creek United Church of Christ, Faith Lutheran, Chester Friends, Springfield Friends, Presbyterian, Jonah’s Run, New Burlington Friends, and First Christian.

Church Women United will be celebrating Human Rights Day on Friday, March 8 at the Chester Friends Meeting, 3451 Gurneyville Road. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the program will be at 10 a.m.

This program is open to all ladies from all the churches in Clinton County.

The guest speaker as part of the program will be Terri Thobaben. She is helping to organize Clinton County Association for Compassion and Truth (ACT), a bipartisan group of women that promotes social justice, encourages women to serve in elected offices and provides service to the community.

Those attending are asked to donate personal hygiene products for women. These items will be given to Hope House for distribution to the women using that facility.