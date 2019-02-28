Bringing warm smiles to CMH

As I enter the lobby at Clinton Memorial Hospital, I see from afar a warm, welcoming smile on the face of Karen Standridge, one of our volunteers.

Karen has been a faithful volunteer for almost three years. She serves at the Welcome Desk, helps out in the Infection Control Department, and has assisted patients at the Cancer Center.

She is the perfect person to offer comfort items to patients who are receiving chemotherapy. A few of the comfort items available at the cancer center are blankets, wigs, hats and scarves.

Karen is soon to be a five-year cancer survivor. She is a source of strength and comfort for patients. It is very rewarding for her to help people and offer them a BIG smile as they walk out the door.

Karen’s hobby is her family. She has two grown children that reside in Wilmington, Mandie and Kenny. Mandie is the Chief Quality Officer at Clinton Memorial Hospital, and she and her husband have two sons.

Kenny is an engineer, and he and his wife have three sons. All of her grandsons are active in the Wilmington School system and in sports. You will see Karen, with a smile on her face, at a basketball game, football game, lacrosse game, swim meet, or a golf tournament rooting her grandsons on to victory.

This scripture describes Karen…”She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.” Proverbs 31:25

Here are some beautiful words by Mother Teresa:

“Peace begins with a smile. Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.

Spread love everywhere you go.”

Karen Standridge is a gift to many, and we are honored to have her in our midst.

Veronica Grabill is Chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_veronica-grabill-2-2.jpg