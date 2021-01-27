A very pleasant procedure

Kay and I being in our 80s were very fortunate to receive our COVID-19 vaccine last Friday at the Clinton County Health Department.

Frankly, I was somewhat hesitant about going, having seen and heard stories on the news, plus knowing that our age group can be somewhat difficult to organize.

However, let me say that it could not have been a more pleasant and efficient procedure. The Health Department workers and the volunteers could not have been more pleasant, helpful, knowledgeable and caring.

We are indeed very fortunate to have the care that we have available.

Kay and I are extremely thankful.

Miles L. Barrere

Wilmington