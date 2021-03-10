Concerning election integrity

The Religious Society of Friends, originally called “Friends of Truth”, has long held integrity as one of its chief testimonies. This testimony is not distinctive to Friends. Indeed, integrity with truthfulness is valued among all of the world’s religions.

The Wilmington Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends commends the many election officials — local, state and federal, who successfully conducted a free and fair election under the extraordinary circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. They systematically investigated allegations of voting fraud and made conclusions based on the evidence.

We further commend the judges who faithfully upheld the law by rejecting lawsuits based on rumor and innuendo. They also ruled against litigation that attempted to disenfranchise large numbers of voters. Our peaceful society depends on the courage and integrity of such men and women.

Wilmington Yearly Meeting joins other Americans in condemning the attempts to overturn the presidential election and the violent attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both actions are direct attacks on the integrity of a stable society and the peaceful transfer of power.

As Friends we must reject the use of misinformation and of violent protests. Lasting peace comes through the application of integrity and truth to resolve problems. The Friends of Wilmington Yearly Meeting are committed to encouraging integrity toward elections that are inclusive and fair for all of our citizens.

J.P. Lund

Presiding Clerk of Wilmington Yearly Meeting

Mary Ann Raizk

Clerk of WYM Board on Christian Concerns for Peace & Society