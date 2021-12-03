Board of Health is another star in Clinton County’s crown

I just wanted to express my appreciation to all the workers of the Clinton County Board of Health for the excellent manner in which they handled the Covid vaccinations. I went twice to the offices of the Board of Health and for my booster to the grounds of the former Southern State Community College.

In all three cases, everything was done in a timely fashion, courteous and with a smile.

I was in and out almost before I realized I had gotten my shot.

Another star in your crown, Clinton County.

MARLENE SCHWARTZ DeBOARD

Clarksville