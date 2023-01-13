Launching the technologies of the future

This week, I visited the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and met with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the Glenn leadership team and Ohio economic development leaders. We all agreed, there is no better place in the country to talk about new and emerging technologies than Ohio.

Ohio is always moving toward the next frontier. From Thomas Edison to the Wright Brother to John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, our history is defined by inventors, pioneers, and innovators.

And we’re upholding that legacy. Right now, scientists at NASA Glenn are developing the technology of the future that will one day power a base on the moon that will support human life and scientific exploration in deep space.

But it’s not just about the future. NASA Glenn is having an immediate economic impact right now. The NASA Glenn Research Center employs 3,500 people and indirectly supports over 11,000 jobs. NASA provides Ohio an estimated economic benefit of $2.45 billion annually with every $1 dollar of NASA Glenn funding creating $3 dollars for the Ohio economy.

This is in part possible because of the funding we secured in the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, an investment in American innovation, American jobs and American communities. That’s what bipartisanship looks like. It’s not about compromising, it’s about finding common ground.

Together, we are burying the term “Rust Belt” by innovating, creating jobs, and investing in the future of Ohio communities.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.