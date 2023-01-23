No matter their age, income or background, everyone deserves to age with dignity and retire safely and securely.

From restoring pensions and protecting Social Security from attacks to securing historic measures in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that older adults get the best price on high-cost drugs, I’m fighting for older Ohioans.

And this week, I joined Northeast Ohio leaders to celebrate funding for Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging’s new WRAAA Works! Program. WRAAA Works! is keeping homes safe and accessible so that older Ohioans can age in place and remain safe and independent. This $1.34 million investment is going to make a difference for thousands of older adults in Northeast Ohio and it wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and advocacy of Ohioans.

The funding comes from the Congressionally Directed Spending process. Not all offices took part in this process, but we did because I’ll never pass up the chance to get more resources to Ohio’s communities. And I’ll never apologize for getting money to support great ideas likes this one.

I make requests like these after listening to people across the state because the best ideas don’t come from Washington, they come from Ohioans who know what their communities need. It’s why my office and I regularly host and attend meetings with local leaders.

Listening to the concerns facing communities across Ohio is the best way for me to do my job and serve Ohio. So, keep speaking out and keep coming to my office with requests and ways we can work together for Ohio.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.

