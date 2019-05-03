Making communities healthier takes 24/7/365 teamwork

At Clinton Memorial Hospital, we know that it takes around-the-clock efforts and dedicated teamwork to provide the highest quality care for our neighbors and achieve our mission of “Making Communities Healthier.”

Every spring, it is our privilege to celebrate our healthcare providers and community partners and honor the hard work they are putting in each day to enhance our collective health and well-being. There are several national observances in the month of May that give us a perfect opportunity to do just that.

First, May 6-12 marks National Nurses Week, a chance to honor our outstanding nurses who are making a positive difference in the lives of patients every day.

Our nurses provide excellent medical care and are a reassuring presence for our patients and their families in their most vulnerable times. I thank them and celebrate them for their unwavering commitment to caring for those in need.

We also celebrate May 12-18 as National Hospital Week. This week provides an opportunity to recognize all of our physicians, employees and volunteers who work tirelessly to provide a high quality, compassionate, safe and patient-centered experience for everyone who comes through our doors.

These men and women are integral to achieving our vision of creating places where people choose to come for healthcare, and I am so proud of their dedication to that effort.

Finally, I want to take the opportunity to salute two additional groups who are Making Communities Healthier beyond our hospital walls. May 12-18 also marks National Skilled Nursing Care Week (formerly known as National Nursing Home Week).

I am so grateful for our community’s skilled nursing centers, which provide the essential care that many of our seniors and neighbors with disabilities need in order to live better and more fulfilled lives.

Later in May, we will also be celebrating National EMS Week from May 20-26. When emergencies strike, minutes matter, and I am incredibly thankful for our community’s emergency medical workers who provide critical, lifesaving care when our neighbors need it most.

Ensuring the good health of our communities is an all-day, every-day job, and it would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of each one of these people.

Their commitment to our health and well-being brings numerous benefits to our community, and for that, we should all be truly thankful.

Lance Beus is CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Lance-Beus.jpg