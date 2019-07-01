It’s your state community college

When I have the opportunity to talk to groups about Southern State, I typically remind them that we are “YOUR State Community College.”

I am mindful to give credit to our state’s Governor and legislators who, with their continued support, allow us to provide an affordable college education to our students.

Our state’s financial support typically represents half of our revenue. Additionally, the state of Ohio provides capital dollars for larger capital expenditures both at the college and though the college to local community projects that have a strong connection to the college.

So, the next time you see Senators Bob Peterson and Joe Uecker, and State Representatives Brian Baldridge, Doug Green, Gary Scherer, and Shane Wilkin, thank them for their continued support of Southern State Community College.

I also remind folks of the many ways we strive to keep “community” in our community college. I’ve had the privilege to serve on several local boards and committees.

One of my most enjoyable activities has been to provide strategic planning facilitation to several local non-profit boards. Why? I’ve done so simply to remind these groups that their community college serves to strengthen their communities.

You will find many others from the college participating in similar ways throughout our five county region.

Of course, our mainstay is to provide high quality education. A local hospital CEO reminded me that his hospital has never had a nursing shortage.

Many successful business owners are likely to tell you they started in the Business or Accounting program at Southern State.

And of course, high school students eager to get a jump start on their college educations are doing so, at no cost to their families, in 30 plus high schools or on our college campuses. We are YOUR community college.

When the future of the “Festival of the Bells” was in jeopardy last year, it was rather easy for me to envision another way that Southern State could once again demonstrate the “community” in community college.

Remember, this is YOUR state community college. Come on out to the festival July 4, 5 and 6 at our Hillsboro location to enjoy some food, festivities, and great music.

While you are at it, mark your calendar to attend another great community event…SSCC Theatre’s “9 to 5: The Musical” in the Edward K. Daniels Theatre. Reserve your tickets at SSCCTheatre.com.

Dr. Kevin Boys is the fifth president of Southern State Community College, serving in his 10th year.

