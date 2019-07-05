Program to have talk on Ohio’s climate

Fair is here!!

Hey everybody, it is fair week, can you believe it? I know I can’t. This year just feels like everything is running together. If you can, I encourage all of you to come out and support our dedicated youth as they participate in a number of judgings and competitions related to an array of topics such as livestock, crops, art, clothing, cooking and many other areas of interest.

If for no other reason, come out to the fair to get away from the stresses of the farm for a little while to enjoy friendship, fellowship and don’t forget the food.

Last week I traveled to a national swine show in Springfield, Illinois. The crops are similar in many areas as they are here. There may be some crops better but not many.

In talking with fellow swine breeders/producers, many say the same things like they have tremendous issues with too much water, too many weeds, need to get the last nitrogen applied to corn, and crops in general cover all aspects of quality including ‘the good’, ‘the bad’ and ‘the ugly’.

According to Jim Noel with the National Weather Service, even though it has gotten a little drier recently, the pattern around a big high pressure to the west and south of Ohio favors a warm and humid July with rain chances. However, there will be swings in the pattern from week to week.

The first week of July will offer a very warm and humid pattern with increasing rain chances.

Week 2 will offer a cooler pattern but with continued rain chances. You can probably bet we get a rain at least one day during the Clinton County Fair.

Week 3 and 4 will return to above-normal temperatures and rainfall near normal.

For the next two weeks, expect the average rainfall to be 2-4 inches across the state which is at or above normal.

Looking ahead to August, expect above-normal temperatures with rainfall normal or above normal.

It should be noted that the above-normal temperatures will be driven much more so by overnight low temperatures versus daytime maximum temperatures. Maximum temperatures will generally only be a few degrees above normal while overnight minimum temperatures will at times be 5-10 degrees above normal.

The weather and the planting season of 2019 has tested the limits of resilience for many farmers across Ohio. How uncertain has the weather been? Does this fit current trends? How likely are we to experience this again? Ohio State University would like to invite you to a program that will discuss climate impacts on farming in Ohio, water management, price and production risk, and a whole lot more!

The program will be held at the Der Dutchman in Plain City, Ohio on Thursday, July 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The agenda will include opening remarks by Gary Pierzynski (OARDC Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education).

A huge topic of interest will be Ohio’s Changing Climate presented by Aaron Wilson — OSU Extension research scientist and climate specialist.

Water Management will be covered by Jeff Hattey (Professor OSU SENR); Ben Brown, Assistant Professor of Professional Practice in Agricultural Risk Management at OSU will look at Price and Production Risk.

The keynote address will be on the Nebraska flooding this past spring presented by Tyler Williams — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cropping Systems Extension Educator.

At the end of the day will be a featured Farmer Panel Discussion that will include some producers you might know: Fred Yoder, Paul Pullins, Corey Hendricks, and Liza and Bennett Musselman.

This program is free. You can RSVP at go.osu.edu/ClimateSmart. Your RSVP is required by July 11 for lunch.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Tony-Nye.jpg