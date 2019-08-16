Profile: County’s Juvenile Court Services Dept.

Editor’s Note: This is the sixth of 13 weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration. Today’s column features the Clinton County Juvenile Court Services Department.

The Clinton County Juvenile Court Services Department is part of the Common Pleas Court, Juvenile Division under the direction of Judge Chad L. Carey.

The office is located on the second floor of the courthouse. Hours are 7:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department administers services for probation, community service, diversion, mediation and truancy supervision.

Probation affords youth the opportunity to correct the behavior that initially brought him/her before the court.

In addition to monitoring compliance, probation officers assist the youth and family in obtaining needed services such as mental health counseling, drug/alcohol counseling, anger management and other services as deemed appropriate.

Community Service is either ordered by the court or assigned thru Diversion or Truancy Supervision. Youth serve a designated number of hours at several non-profits within Clinton County.

Community Service is intended to hold youth accountable for his/her actions and assist youth in developing productive work skills.

Diversion is an informal program for first time, non-violent offenders. The goal is to prevent further behavior issues and avoid formal court proceedings. The Chief Probation Officer screens all cases to determine eligibility.

Mediation is designed to address issues such as truancy, unruly and domestic relations matters. This process is voluntary and affords the opportunity to settle disputes calmly.

Truancy Supervision is a short term intervention for youth who fail to attend school regularly. Youth who are placed on truancy supervision are, at a minimum, required to attend school daily and comply with treatment recommendations.

From left are: front row, Deanne Whalen, Chief Probation Officer; Adam Green, Probation Officer; and Rachel Young, Senior Probation Officer; back row, Chad Mason, Community Service Coordinator; Georgia Carr, Chief Fiscal Officer; Margie Eads, Mediation Coordinator; and Judge Chad L. Carey. Not pictured are John O'Rourke, Surveillance Officer; and Sandy Babb, Administrative Assistant.