Profile: County Treasurer’s Office

Editor’s Note: This is the seventh of 13 weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration. Today’s column features the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office.

The Clinton County Treasurer’s Office is located in the Clinton County courthouse at 46 S. South St., Suite 205 in Wilmington.

The treasurer’s office is made up of three rooms with 12-foot ceilings. The lobby area is spacious with a long counter of approximately 20 feet for the public to use for check writing, etc. The lobby also houses the courthouse mail kiosk as well as the postage machine.

There are three teller-type windows for conducting daily business with taxpayers and other county offices. These teller-type windows are barred for security since the treasurer’s office is the county’s bank and has a small amount of cash on hand at all times. The other two offices are for use by county employees.

The Treasurer and staff are:

• Jason F Walt, CPA — County Treasurer

• Jill Smith – Deputy Treasurer

• Andrea Regan – Deputy Treasurer

• Ana Whitten – Deputy Treasurer

The county treasurer’s office serves as the county’s bank and has many duties. The three main functions are: The treasurer’s office receives funds daily from various county offices and is responsible for depositing those funds into the bank. Also, the treasurer is the chief investment officer and is responsible for investing the county’s money in a way that meets the investment policy and yields the best possible rate of return.

The community largely knows the treasurer’s office as the place to pay real estate taxes and manufactured home taxes. These taxes are invoiced twice each year but the treasurer’s office is busy year-round collecting both current and delinquent taxes.

The treasurer’s office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. with the exception of holidays.

From left are Ana Whitten, Andrea Regan, Jill Smith, and Jason F Walt, CPA. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Treasurer-Staff-2019.jpg From left are Ana Whitten, Andrea Regan, Jill Smith, and Jason F Walt, CPA. Courtesy photo