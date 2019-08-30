No early frost good news for crops

There is good news — it appears we will not have an early freeze in Ohio in September. That is according to the weather experts at NOAA.

Below-normal temperatures will be with us to end August and possibly into the first half of September per the NOAA/Climate Prediction Center. Rainfall will likely be normal to below normal to start September.

The cooler weather looks like it will only last for a couple weeks and then warmer temperatures will be with us going into the end of September supporting the thought we will not have an early September frost.

The down side possibly to this weather outlook is that rainfall will switch from below normal the first half of September to above normal the second half.

Looking further ahead, the scenario may continue unkind to us as models continue to support a switch to wetter weather in harvest season. Experts say it is not clear whether that occurs in October or November, but like last year the timing could challenge later harvested crops.

Since crops went in late, harvest season could become a challenge. Remember this is Ohio and the weather can change almost daily. Keep your fingers crossed for now and hope for a favorable harvest season.

Along with the weather, we all know it has been a bumpy ride since last fall with lots of moisture at times. I am sure this has prompted many to consider putting more drainage in to correct wetter crop acreage.

There are many steps one can take to correct drainage issues on a farm and not all drainage system applications are suited to every farm. The best advice I can give is to do your homework before making your drainage correction decisions.

If this is something you are considering than you may want to attend the upcoming Agro-Chem Tile Plow Field Day Demo, Thursday Sept. 5 to be held at the Tim Mootz Farm, 6810 Miller’s Chapel Road, Hillsboro. There is no official program, just come and watch and/or even drive the machine. You may come anytime during the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If demonstrations are something you like to see, then there will also be lots of demos at this year’s OSU Farm Science Review scheduled for Sept. 17-19 which will be held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London Ohio.

This year the demonstrations include Planters, Strip-till, Nutrient Application Tillage, Corn Harvest, Soybean Harvest, Corn Stalk Shredding, Baling, Wrapping and OLICA Field Drainage Installation. Demonstrations run 1 Hour and they begin at 12:30 PM for most demos. Field Drainage Installation is all day long.

The Field Demonstrations are held at Trotter Field and there is a shuttle bus that can transport you to the demo site each day at the west end of Friday Avenue. Shuttles run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Another area of the Farm Science Review will be The OSU Agronomic Crops Team area. Our Agronomy Plots will be located just inside the exhibit area between gates B and C and will provide timely information to corn, soybean, wheat, and forage producers all year long.

One tool the team uses is the weekly C.O.R.N. Newsletter at corn.osu.edu.

At the Farm Science Review, we provide an overview of the work we do throughout the state. Ohio State University staff members will be in the plot area each day to visit with you about your problems and solutions.

We also have planned “Walk and Talks” each morning to hit on specific topics if you can spare about 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and noon each day. Topics for the “Walk and Talks” include: Manure Sidedress; History of Corn; Soil Health; Early Maturing Corn; NDVI: Getting to the Right N Rate; Variable Rate Seeding Soybeans; Cover Crop Choices and Reasons; and eFields On Farm Research.

Other demonstrations and equipment available in the Agronomy Plots area include: grid soil sampling, cover crops, grazing, precision sprayer, dual variety planter, hard hose manure applicator, soil health demos, and precision planter. We will have special group presentations each afternoon.

Don’t forget that FSR hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. Tickets for the event are $7 and available here at the Clinton County Extension office, or $10 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free.

Stop by our office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Tony-Nye-4.jpg