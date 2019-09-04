An advanced era of health care

I am incredibly proud to represent Central Ohio. It is the home to so many incredible innovations that impact not just Ohioans, but all Americans.

Take, for example, the advancements made in biomedical research at institutions like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University. I recently had the opportunity to meet with members of both organizations during the August District Work Period, and it only reinforced the importance of their work to finding treatments and cures.

Their efforts are lifesaving, and I am committed to empowering these doctors and scientists so that they can continue changing and saving lives. That’s why I will continue to be a strong supporter of funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

During the Appropriations process for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, I advocated for a $2 billion increase that was included in the final bill passed by the House of Representatives. Similarly, I also pushed for an increase in funding for research of childhood cancer, as well as diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cystic fibrosis, and lung cancer.

Each of these initiatives received bipartisan support. While there is plenty of disagreement when it comes to fixing our health care system, the push for additional research in support of new treatments and cures is something we all can get behind.

I also want to ensure that doctors and researchers can spend their time developing the next lifesaving medicine, as opposed to defending their innovation. Our laws must keep up with the advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced diagnostics.

Unfortunately, the current system too often prevents innovators from creating or bringing their product to market. That is why I am working with a bipartisan coalition to address our nation’s patent system and ensure that it encourages risk and discovery.

Reaffirmed by my conversations with researchers and doctors, I have no doubt that the next medical breakthrough could come out of Central Ohio, and I am committed to serving as an ally to help make it happen.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) represents the state’s 15th District in Congress.

