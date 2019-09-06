Harvest outlook, farm bill meeting set

I have started hearing of a few corn fields getting harvested around the state and I see locally some corn and soybean fields that are getting close. It is amazing that we have some fields that close to harvest when we had such a hard time getting fields planted this spring.

As farmers get into harvest and we start seeing lots of farm equipment on our roadways, remind yourself some things from the following Joel Salatin quote before you start complaining, and I quote: “The first supermarket supposedly appeared on the American landscape in 1946. That is not that very long ago. Until then, where was all the food? Dear folks, the food was in the homes, gardens, local fields, and forests. It was near kitchens, near tables, near bedsides. It was in the pantry, the cellar, the backyard.”

Without our farmers and their families do you really think you could survive without them providing all they do in your daily lives?

Thank them the next time you pass them on the road instead pointing a finger at them.

Coming up 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Dale Hertlein, Clinton County FSA Director, and myself are planning to host a Harvest Outlook and Farm Bill meeting at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo building.

Topics for the day will include:

· Crop Inputs and Cash Rent Outlook for 2020

· Grain Market Outlook

· Insight on the 2018 Farm Bill,

· Discussion on Commodity and Conservation Titles within the Farm Bill

· Available Decision Making Tools

Speakers will include:

· Barry Ward – Leader, Production Business Management, Director, CFAES OSU Extension

· Ben Brown – Assistant Professor Dept. AEDE, CFAES – Agricultural Risk Management

· Dale Hertlein – Clinton County Executive Director, USDA, Farm Service Agency

· Tony Nye – CFAES, OSE Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources

This program is free, but we ask you call for a reservation by calling the Clinton County Extension office at (937) 382-0901.

Something for all

I also wanted to highlight one more segment of the Farm Science review that is coming up Sept. 17-19 at the Molly Caren center near London, Ohio. As I have said before, there is something for everyone. This week I want to focus on the Gwynne Conservation area.

The Gwynne Conservation Area is used year-round for educational programs conducted by local and state agencies as well as other natural resource related organizations.

The premier event at the Gwynne takes place during the Farm Science Review held each September at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center. During the three-day event, more than 4,000 visitors explore the displays, demonstrations, programs and activities on the Gwynne grounds. Shuttles bring Farm Science Review visitors to the Conservation Area on their way to and from the field demonstrations.

There will be several themes with displays and presentations providing a wealth of information on Forestry and Wildlife, Grasslands, Aquatics, Watersheds, and Soils. Experts will be on hand to answer your natural resource and conservation questions. The School of Environment & Natural Resources will have an area for students to explore careers in natural resources.

Go to fsr.osu.edu to find the Gwynne Conservation area schedule. Don’t forget we have tickets available so stop by our office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Finally this week, I leave you another quote that I think is quite fitting to a year like this that our farmers have endured: “The farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t still be a farmer.” — Will Rogers

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

