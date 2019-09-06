Profile: Clinton County Probate Court

Editor’s Note: This is the ninth of 13 weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration. Today’s column features the Clinton County Probate Court.

The Ohio Constitution of 1851 created the Probate Court, which is a special division of the Court of Common Pleas.

The Clinton County Probate Court was housed in its own building from 1882 to 1919. Its current location is the second floor of the courthouse where it has been for 100 years.

Records of vital concern to the people of the county were carefully removed from the Probate Building to the new courthouse and are now in place for many generations to come.

The first Clinton County Probate Judge was Angus McKay, who served from 1852-1858.

The Probate Court is a distinctive type of court that deals with over 200 separate duties, including but not limited to such matters as the administration of a decedent’s estate, last will and testaments, guardianships for minors and incompetents, conservatorships, trusts, adoptions, civil commitment, marriage licenses, name changes, corrections of birth records, minor’s settlements, disinterment, and other civil proceedings.

The Probate Court also has appointment responsibilities in addition to the above mentioned duties.

The Probate Court encourages people to retain legal counsel as Probate proceedings are complex and require detailed knowledge of Ohio statutes, rules and regulations.

Clinton County Probate Court staff consists of Chad L. Carey, Judge; Mark J. Miars, Magistrate; Sue Barr, Chief Deputy Clerk, Joy McGowan, Deputy Clerk, April Beitusch, Deputy Clerk; Joe Allen, Senior Bailiff.

Probate Court is located on the second floor of the Courthouse. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

