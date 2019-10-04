Profile: Sheriff’s Office Court Services (Courthouse Security)

Editor’s Note: This is part of the series of weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration. Today’s column features the Sheriff’s Office Court Services (Courthouse Security)

The Courthouse Security Office is located by the main entrance (South Street) of the courthouse.

Under the direction and control of the board of county commissioners, the sheriff has charge of the courthouse.

In 1998, then Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Sr. began implementing security at the courthouse and has since been ongoing in one form or another.

In 2014, Sheriff Fizer appointed Capt. Justin A. Drake to oversee the security operations at the courthouse.

The deputies assigned to courthouse security provide appropriate protection for the courts, county offices, employees, prisoners, and the public while allowing the court house to remain accessible to the community.

Deputies screen visitors and employees entering the courthouse, which helps to ensure a safe environment. Certain security measures have been put in place to comply with Ohio Court Standards, guidelines set forth by the U.S. Marshals Service, best practices, and recommendations from the court house security committee.

The deputies also provide law enforcement services, assistance in court room security, and assist visitors during their visit.

In addition, deputies may transport inmates to various local court proceedings, medical appointments, and to and from prison facilities and jails throughout the State of Ohio.

From left are deputies Victor Wright, Samuel Smith and Justin Bennett, and Capt. Justin Drake.