Malone for L-C board

To be effective, organizations need good leadership – including public education. A good school board member needs to possess certain key characteristics: Have a clear vision for the district; be willing to hear other points of view and build consensus; not lose sight of the main priority — the students; use data to drive decisions.

Bret Malone checks all of these boxes. I have known Bret all of his life, and I am a 28-year school board veteran of Lynchburg-Clay. Bret’s primary focus will be “what brings about the best outcome for the students of Lynchburg-Clay?” Bret will also use data to drive decisions while keeping biases at check. Bret has the ability to listen well to all input and to work towards consensus as part of team. He also has a clear vision that the Lynchburg-Clay school system will serve as the foundation for building the next generation of productive citizens for our community and our country.

Steve Allen

Lynchburg-Clay School District