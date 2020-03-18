Let’s help slow the spread of coronavirus

As a community and as a country, we’ve faced our share of challenges through the years. Wars, weather-related catastrophes, and epidemics have all taken their toll.

Each and every time, we’ve come together as Ohioans and Americans and overcame the challenge before us.

This is one of those times.

All of Ohio, and I will say specifically the 91st District, possesses an attitude of facing all challenges head on, never backing down from a challenge and willing to do whatever it takes to make it through. However, this particular challenge requires us to respond in a bit of a different way.

As opposed to a head-on assault, here is what the experts are saying we need to do in order to reduce and slow the spread of this virus. Many of you have heard all of this before, but it is worth repeating:

• Wash your hands frequently, especially after being in public places. Washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is sufficient. Hand sanitizer is also an option, provided it contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• If you or your child are sick, stay at home, unless medical care is needed.

• When you cough or sneeze, do so into your arm or shoulder, or use a tissue.

• Make a habit of not touching your face.

• Disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily.

We are also known to be friendly down here, so let’s talk a little bit about social distancing. Experts say this is critical. For now, no handshakes, no hugs, and try to keep 6 feet between you and others when you are out as this virus is thought to spread from person to person in close contact through respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Of course, only go out if absolutely necessary and avoid crowds.

It’s also important to stay informed. There’s a great deal of information being disseminated. Clear, accurate information is critical to help protect yourself and those around you.

The Ohio Department of Health has launched a website – coronavirus.ohio.gov – to help keep Ohioans informed.

Another good resource is the Centers for Disease Control.

If you have questions or concerns, the Ohio Department of Health has set up a call center that is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they can be reached at 833.4-ASK-ODS or 833-427-5634.

I also want to share with you some other helpful resources relating to unemployment benefits and relief for those that have been negatively impacted by this crisis:

• For Unemployment benefits, to file a claim: unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov

• Impacted Ohio small businesses can contact Ohio Development Services Agency for assistance at businesshelp@development.ohio.gov

• The Small Business Administration Disaster Relief office has set up a three-step process for funding/loan assistance: https://bit.ly/2w0nj75, hotline: 800-659-2955, email: DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

• Bar/Restaurant: Liquor Buy Back Program, hotline: 877-812-0013, email: OhioLiquorInfo@com.ohio.gov

Please know that my Ohio House office is open and will continue to serve the people of the 91st District. If we can be helpful, please do not hesitate to reach out.

On a personal note, I’d like to take a moment to thank all of the companies and individuals, all across our district and state, for helping keep us safe and fed. Thank you!

Let’s all be good neighbors and take care of each other. This situation is temporary and won’t last forever. I’ve seen Ohioans overcome so much, and have faith that we will recover and emerge stronger than ever. Remember, we will get through this.

Finally, individuals struggling financially right now do have options. Below is a list of local organizations that provide food, groceries, and other necessities:

In Clinton County

• Clinton County Community Action, hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 937-382-8365; 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

• Clinton County Homeless Shelter, open 24 hours; 937-382-6272; 36 Gallup St., Wilmington

• Faith Lutheran Church, 1st and 3rd Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon; 937-382-2460; 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington

• Sugartree Ministry/Your Father’s Kitchen, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 6-7 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday noon-1 p.m.; 937-382-8359; 180 E. Main St., Wilmington

• Wilmington Church of God, 3rd Thursday of every month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 937-382-1587; 100 R. Gordon Dr., Wilmington

• Wilmington Friends Church, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m.; 937-382-2349; 66 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington

• Wilmington United Methodist Church (hours not listed); 937-382-1465; 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington

• New Vienna United Methodist Church, last Saturday of every month; 937-987-2800; 11576 SR 28, New Vienna.

Shane Wilkin (R-91st District) represents Clinton County in the Ohio House.

