A different look at COVID-19

When the precautionary season of COVID-19 began in Ohio mid-March, I encouraged my church family to align our perspective with the truth we find in the Bible.

I gave them a challenge to create an acronym for COVID-19, and wow, what a response I received. There were so many creative ones that really made you think. The one that stood out the most was the acronym that a man named Jamie Light developed. I received permission from Jamie to share this with you …

COVID-19 Acronym

CONTENT: Be content knowing God’s in control and this is all part of His plan (John 19)

OBEY: Obey God’s commandments by loving and helping others through this difficult time (Psalm 19)

VOLUNTEER: Volunteer to serve and help someone in need (Luke 19)

INFLUENCE: Influence others to be positive and encourage one another (Revelation 19)

DISTRACT: Distract others from fear by directing their eyes to the Love of God and His amazing blessings (1 Kings 19)

19 WAYS TO SERVE & ENCOURAGE OTHER DURING THIS CHALLENGING SEASON:

1. Call and check on someone

2. Purchase a gift card for someone unemployed

3. Deliver a meal to the elderly and leave it at their door

4. Pay for the person’s meal behind you in the drive through

5. Take a co-worker a candy bar or something that they enjoy

6. Ask someone how you can pray for them, and then actually pray for them

7. Tip very well for those who are serving you carry-out

8. Tell every person you run into “Have such a blessed day!”

9. Take the initiative to be extremely positive on social media

10. Give an item to your neighbor they may be running out of (ex. Toilet paper or paper towel)

11. Take time to be absolutely present with your family (Play a game, do a puzzle, play outside, watch a movie)

12. Send a cheerful card to a friend

13. Simply tell someone you love them, miss them, and are praying for them

14. Take time to thank and bless the cashier serving you at the store

15. Mow a neighbor’s yard

16. While out, hold the door open for someone

17. Stop and help someone broken down on the side of the road

18. Thank someone on the front lines working so hard to protect others

19. Openly pray for all our government leaders during this time of crisis

How clever, thought provoking, and applicable is that?

Thank you Jamie Light for this powerful and truth-filled perspective. The incredible honor and responsibility we have as Christians is to reflect the unconditional love that Christ offers us by the way we “love others”. Jesus himself said, “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” John 13:35. It truly is a cure for getting our eyes off ourselves, the virus, our world, our fears and anxiety.

When you put into practice these 19 ways of showing love (you can create your own as well), you show people around you that the love of God lives in you.

Be encouraged this week knowing that God is for you. Nothing can separate you from the Love of God.

You are special. You are loved.

And you are bought with the price that Jesus paid for on the cross.

Thank you for reading this article.

Phil Nelson is Pastor at Elevation Community Church in Blanchester.