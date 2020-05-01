Planting off to a good start

Greetings to everyone this week. First and foremost I hope everyone is surviving as best they can during this crazy time we all find ourselves in. I do not believe this pandemic has left anyone out of the equation of impact.

Trying to find a silver lining, I am glad I can go outside and work on our farm taking care of livestock, getting ready to plant some garden and not forgetting that the lawn needs mowed.

Within the farming community, many farmers are trying to get their crops planted. Reports I have heard this past week are that some of the early crops that were planted are up and out of the ground and tend to look pretty good.

It is hopeful that we will start getting more consecutive days to keep the planting season moving along on a more positive note. Many farmers have their fields ready and just waiting for some good planting days.

May weather according to the weather experts looks to be somewhat a mixed bag of weather over the next few weeks. Near normal temperatures and average to above average rainfall is expected throughout southern Ohio with current models.

However, they say there will be some good days available to get the planters rolling. So that means the farming community is about ready to explode with activity.

Pesticide containers

With spring planting beginning to ramp up into full swing in Clinton and surrounding counties, it’s this time of year when farmers apply much of their annual pesticides. Once most of your spraying applications are complete, what do you do with the large mountain of empty plastic pesticide containers?

The safe and preferred method of disposal of the many empty pesticide containers is to RECYCLE. There is an opportunity for you to recycle these containers thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions (Melvin Location), G. Phillips and Sons and the Ohio State University Extension.

What can be recycled? Any plastic agriculture pesticide container, which includes jugs, drums up to 55 gallons and mini bulks. It is asked that mini bulks be removed from the metal carrying case and cut into two feet by two feet strips.

What are the requirements at the drop-off location?

All containers need to be triple rinsed, remove the caps from the jugs and of barrels, remove the loose paper labels, containers must be dry and mini bulks cut into 2 feet by 2 feet sections with no lid, valve or screws. These requirements are strictly enforced at the drop-off location.

How do I get my containers to the site? An easy way to handle several of the gallon to two and half gallon jugs is to run a piece of twine or rope through the handles and tie them together. A livestock trailer or enclosed trailer is also a great way to get them to the recycling site.

The recycling location will be at the Nutrien Ag Solutions, Melvin location at 6704 E. US Highway 22/3, Wilmington. The drop-off date will be on Friday, Aug.14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. I realize this event takes place several months from now, but we wanted to make sure we could collect as many containers as possible at one point. Notifying you now, while you are applying pesticides, will remind you to save your empty, used containers.

By August 14, most pesticide applications will be complete for the 2020 growing season and farmers will be eager to clean-up the empty container mountain that was created. There is no pre-registration required and the drop-off is free of charge. The requirements previously listed will be strictly enforced at the location.

For additional information or questions you can contact Tony Nye at the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or by email at nye.1@osu.edu.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

