Taking steps to improve men’s health

National Men’s Health Week is observed each year leading up to Father’s Day. This week is a reminder for men to take steps to be healthier, but they don’t have to do it alone!

Whether it’s your husband, partner, dad, brother, son, or friend you can help support the health and safety of the men in your life.

Eat healthy and include a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Fruits and vegetables have many vitamins and minerals that may help protect you from chronic diseases. Limit foods and drinks high in calories, sugar, salt, fat, and alcohol.

Regular physical activity has many benefits. It can help control your weight, reduce your risk of heart disease and some cancers, and can improve your mental health and mood. Find fun ways to be active together. Adults need 2½ hours of physical activity each week.

Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits. You lower your risk for different types of cancer, and don’t expose others to secondhand smoke—which causes health problems. For information or help with quitting contact the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW [1-800-784-8669].

Physical or emotional tension are often signs of stress. They can be reactions to a situation that causes you to feel threatened or anxious. Learn ways to manage stress including finding support, eating healthy, exercising regularly, and avoiding drugs and alcohol.

See a doctor or health professional for regular checkups and to learn about your family health history. Checkups help identify issues early or before they can become a problem.

Know the Signs and Symptoms of a Heart Attack. Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack. Know the signs of a heart attack and if you think you or someone you know is having a heart attack call 911 immediately. Major signs of a heart attack include: pain or discomfort in the chest, jaw, neck, back, arms or shoulder; feeling weak, light-headed, or faint; or shortness of breath.

Depression is one of the leading causes of disease or injury worldwide for both men and women. Learn to recognize the signs and how to help the men in your life. Signs of depression include persistent sadness, grumpiness, feelings of hopelessness, tiredness and decreased energy, and thoughts of suicide.

Those that suffer from depression or anxiety should seek help as early as possible. If you or someone you care about is in crisis, please seek help immediately. Call the toll-free, 24-hour hotline of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to talk to a trained counselor

Stay healthy and enjoy Father’s Day!

Source: www.CDC.gov

Pam Daniel is Health Educator with the Clinton County Health District.