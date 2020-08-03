Protect your family with immunizations

August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM).

This annual observance highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life. You have the power to protect yourself and your family against serious diseases, like whooping cough, cancers caused by HPV, and pneumonia, through on-time vaccination.

During NIAM, the Clinton County Health District encourages you talk to your doctor, nurse, or other healthcare professional to ensure you, your child, and your family are up to date on recommended vaccines.

We also encourage you to visit the CDC’s Interactive Vaccine Guide, which provides information on the vaccines recommended during pregnancy and throughout your child’s life. It can be found at cdc.gov.

As your children head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist. August is also a key time to make sure you are up to date on all the vaccines you need to stay healthy. Use the CDC’s adult vaccine assessment tool, also available at cdc.gov, to see which vaccines might be right for you.

During NIAM, Clinton County Health District will be sharing information and resources on social media to highlight the importance of vaccines. Help us spread the word!

You have the power to protect against vaccine-preventable diseases. The Clinton County Health District is providing immunizations by appointment only.

Pam Daniel is Health Educator with the Clinton County Health District.

Please call 937-382-3829 to schedule an appointment.