Nearing normalcy; Zoom Farm Science Review

First off this week, I wanted to let everyone know that through the direction of The Ohio State University, the Clinton County Extension office is moving one more step closer to normal operations.

Tuesdays and Thursdays we will be open to the public without appointments from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 distancing guidelines and Ohio State University directive, our staff will have staggered hours in the office. On the days we are not open to the public remember we are still teleworking and can be reached by email or by calling us at 937-382-0901.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I like the cooler, less humid weather. Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not ready for frost, snow or anything like that. I really believe fall is my favorite time of year because of the weather, the fall colors, farmers harvesting crops that have been growing all summer and I can’t forget college football. I am glad to see we are going to try to have Ohio State Football.

One other item I always enjoy this year is the Farm Science Review (Sept. 22-24) which will be much different since it will be a virtual event this year. A really cool event that will be taking place this weekend will be the fact that the Farm Science Review is being featured on the U.S. Farm Report today (Saturday).

Tyne Morgan of the US Farm Report will be showcasing the Ohio State University College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and what we are doing in preparation of the upcoming virtual Farm Science Review. I realize the show is aired very early on Saturdays so you may want to record it or just get up early to see it. It is also offered on RFD-TV.

There is going to be lots of events to participate in virtually, but one I wanted to highlight is the Ohio State University (OSU) Extension’s Ohio Women in Agriculture Program. The Women in AG program will have several opportunities to Learn, Grow, Connect, Inspire and Empower at the 2020 Online Farm Science Review!

Are you familiar with one of Ohio’s pioneering women in agriculture and her connection to the Farm Science Review?

As the matriarch of the Farm Science Review, Molly Caren was instrumental in the establishment of the OSU research farm in London, OH. The Molly Caren Agricultural Center plays host to the annual review that attracts over 100,000 visitors each year.

As we look at the US Census and NASS (National Agriculture Statistic Service) data, women who own, operate, and produce agricultural products have reached a 1:3 ratio for farmers and ranchers across the country. The same holds true in Ohio with a total number of women farm operators at 43, 256!

Ohio State University Extension’s Ohio Women in Agriculture Program invites all women interested or involved in agriculture to join us around the farm table daily from 11:30am-12:30pm for “Kitchen Table Conversations” during the 2020 Virtual Farm Science Review, September 22-24.

Programs will focus on key topics related to health, marketing, finance, legal and production for women in agriculture. Each topic will feature a leading expert and moderators to generate dialogue and empower discussion among participants. A list of daily topics and leaders are provided below.

Tuesday, September 22 — Women and Land Ownership

Tony Nye and Beth Scheckelhoff, OSU Extension Educators, Agriculture and Natural Resources

Wednesday, September 23 – Planning for the Family’s Future

Peggy Kirk Hall, Director, OSU Extension’s Agricultural and Natural Resources Law Program

Thursday, September 24– Farm Chores for Children

Dee Jepsen, State Leader, OSU Extension’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program

All programs are held virtually using the Zoom platform and require registration. Interested individuals can register by going to the fsr.osu.edu website. Once registered you will receive connection details to join the program.

Video presentations will be available for viewing at any time of day. Visit their virtual display on the Online Farm Science review site at fsr.osu.edu to see women in cattle, goat, poultry, soap and cheese making, fiber, grain production, meat processing and more. These ladies are actively leading the way in their given field.

For more information and to receive their educational information, program updates, and event notification, subscribe to our blog by visiting https://u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag/ and follow them on social media @ohwomeninag.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

