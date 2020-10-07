Keep supporting students — you’re doing great!

Wilmington City Schools is almost nine weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, and in this year of total uncertainty, I have cautious optimism about how it has gone so far. Students have met every challenge head-on, and have adjusted exceptionally well to expectations regarding masks, social distancing, and sanitizing procedures.

I would like to take a moment to thank my colleagues and all of the professionals that work in the district to make sure that the buildings, transportation, and other areas are clean, safe, and in working order for all of us. Everyone in this district has risen to the challenge that 2020 has put before us, and that has made all the difference!

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the families of all our students. Nothing about this year has been easy or expected, but the families have kept our students positive, happy, and safe during this time and it does not go unnoticed.

As a father myself, I know that it was not an easy decision to make between in-person learning and online education and what impact that might have on our children. I know that we appreciate the trust you have put in us for caring for and teaching your learners.

The point of all of this is to say that you’re doing great! Keep supporting our students in the best ways you know how.

As we prepare our students for what comes next; careers, college, being a citizen, it is important that they know that we are with them 100% of the way.

Thank you for sending students ready to learn and thank you for the opportunity to teach them!

Dillon Oney is a social studies teacher at Wilmington High School.

