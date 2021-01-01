‘Farm Office Live’ winter edition

Can you believe it, the year 2020 is now gone to our memory banks and history books?

Are you looking forward to 2021 like I am. Are you going to challenge yourself with a New Year’s resolution? Do you have new goals or just plan to take one day at a time?

There is no correct answer to any of these questions. In agriculture we are always planning and challenging ourselves to improve our operation. Whether it is better skills, better record keeping, more profit or better efficiencies, we are always striving to improve something.

In a recent Ohio State University survey through our Ohio Ag Manager website, producers were asked to rank the “top 3” areas for their farm management needs and support wanted from Ohio State University Extension. The “top 3” responses were:

1. Agricultural Finance: farm income, farm business analysis, financial management, budgeting, and investing, agricultural taxes, benchmarking, record keeping.

2. Agricultural Human Resources: farm succession planning, labor law and policy, human resource management/labor management, liability.

3. Agricultural Marketing: marketing and price analysis, commodity trading.

One way we at Ohio State University are attempting to help address these responses is through the virtual ‘Farm Office Live” events.

“Farm Office Live” events this winter will provide an opportunity for you to get the latest outlook and updates on ag law, farm management, ag economics, farm business analysis and other related issues from faculty and educators with the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Each Farm Office Live will start off with presentations on select ag law and farm management topics from our experts and then there will be open times for questions from attendees on other topics of interest.

Viewers can attend “Farm Office Live” online each month on Wednesday evening or Friday morning, or can catch a recording of each program.

The full slate of offerings for this winter will be:

Jan. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, 10-11:30 a.m.

Feb. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

March 10, 7-8:30 p.m.

March 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

April 7, 7-8:30 p.m.

April 9, 10-11:30 a.m.

Topics to be addressed this winter include: Outlook on Crop Input Costs and Profit Margins; Outlook on Cropland Values and Cash Rents; Outlook on Interest Rates; Tax Issues That May Impact Farm Businesses; Legal trends for 202; Legislative updates; Farm business management and analysis updates; and Farm succession & estate planning updates.

Who is on the Farm Office Team? Our team features OSU experts ready to help you manage your farm office: Peggy Kirk Hall — agricultural law; Dianne Shoemaker — farm business analysis and dairy production; David Marrison — farm management; and Barry Ward – farm management and tax.

I recommend you take advantage of these opportunities. All sessions will be held virtually.

You must register at https://go.osu.edu/farmofficelive .

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

