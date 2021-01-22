Leading in a time of division

Now that power has been transferred in this country, the work of leading during this time has moved from one leader to the next. During this time of noticeable division in our nation, it will be up to each of us to hold our leaders accountable for the actions they take at the local, state, and federal levels of government.

As the country resets and begins to adapt to a new administration, it will be a critical time to ensure our leaders are operating using the mandate we the people have given them.

We elect leaders based on their campaign goals, or at least we should. The time of personality politics needs to be laid to rest and we need to focus on policy, planning, and the future of our nation.

I want my young children to come of age in a society and with a government that is reflective of our collective values. We are much more alike than we are different, and we need to begin exploring what successes follow when we realize that.

As I’ve written before, we can begin changing, and challenging, our government to be better if we get more involved.

If we can be as passionate about local and state politics the way we are passionate about presidential elections, our voices will be heard more clearly by those who represent us.

I implore my fellow community members to communicate with and challenge the policy decisions of Rep. Stivers, Senator Brown and Senator Portman at the federal level. I ask the community reach out to Governor DeWine on issues that face our communities.

The list of people who we can contact goes on — don’t be afraid to use the most powerful tool in our toolbox — our voice. It will be this tool that will help us lead our own communities in the futures.

Let’s put away the personalities of those who would rather see us divided and work to creating a better community and nation.

Dillon Oney is a social studies teacher at Wilmington High School.

