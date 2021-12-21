Supporting food banks of Ohio

We’ve worked to get Ohio food banks support to keep up with increased demand and changing health recommendations over the past two years. And the expanded Child Tax Credit has meant more money in bank accounts for 92 percent of Ohio kids’ families – and fewer families struggling to feed their children.

But food banks across Ohio are facing shortages this holiday season, just as demand increases.

I know the generosity, compassion and spirit of service that Ohioans have – I see it every day, in people like the volunteers I meet at food banks around Ohio, in our National Guard servicemembers, and in Ohioans all over our state.

So today, I’m calling on Ohioans to join me and do their part, and donate to their local food bank this holiday season. I have no doubt that the people of our state will step up to fill food banks’ shelves and help these volunteers brighten so many families’ holidays.

But food banks can’t do the job alone. They’re not a replacement for money in people’s pockets. We also need to do our part in Congress, to make sure that Ohio families’ tax cuts continue next year.

The Child Tax Credit is the most consequential thing we’ve done to make Ohio parents’ hard work pay off and help them keep up with the cost of raising a family.

After the monthly CTC tax cuts started going out this summer, the Census Bureau saw a drop in families who reported food insecurity. Forty seven percent of families who got the CTC reported that food was one of the expenses they spent it on.

And we know CTC has also been a lifeline for working parents, helping so many Ohioans afford child care, so they can earn the paychecks that pay for their families’ groceries.

We must make sure those tax cuts continue next year. Family’s expenses aren’t going away in January. Parents will still need to feed their kids.

I will continue to press my colleagues and do whatever it takes to make sure the Child Tax Credit expansion continues.

And I know we can count on Ohioans to serve their communities, and help their neighbors have food on their tables this holiday season.

nth, and that this will mean more opportunities at Central State and Wilberforce Universities.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.

Brown-062609-18446- 0008 https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Sherrod-Brown-3.jpg Brown-062609-18446- 0008