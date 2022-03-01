Prescribing rest and relaxation

Would you take a guess what I’m describing here: sunny, blue skies, warm breeze, palm trees and flowers; tranquil, unhurried and free of commitments; contented and calm, with ocean sounds wafting peacefully over a nearby beach?

For youngsters, this may aptly describe a setting for boredom. For adults, however, it could say paradise or Shangri-La, or perhaps it’s Margaritaville for those of the Jimmy Buffett persuasion. For Tom Hanks in “Cast Away”, it’s the setting for an unusually enamored fellowship with a volleyball named Wilson.

For me, it describes my winter vacations away with Robyn in Florida.

To the Hinmans, a vacation isn’t a real vacation if it doesn’t include a body of water, like Lake Cumberland or Norris Lake, or preferably of the saltier type beyond the coastal shorelines. We’ve been to the Pacific Ocean, and the Gulf of Mexico, but our typical destination is Vero Beach, on the Atlantic side of Florida, about two-thirds down the coast. That’s where we are right now, as I’m typing these thoughts.

We’ve been down here annually for so many years, that our souls are conditioned to gear down two notches when we see the first palm tree. Especially as we’ve aged to time away without kids in tow, we are greeted with such freedom and rest. We vacation here with almost no plans or expectations. We go to bed when we want to, get up when we want to, and in-between, we do (or don’t do) whatever we want to (deep sigh).

(Some mornings down here, Robyn will ask, “What do you want to do today?” I’ll facetiously reply, “I don’t know, let’s just think about it and decide tomorrow.”)

This rest and relaxation is a wonderful respite from the arduous regimen of regular living. In the slower pace, God recharges our batteries and rejuvenates our resolve. Our souls revive, and we have time to reflect and reprioritize. I believe God is always talking to us, but sometimes we have to step off the treadmill to hear Him. Hence, the value of a time of rest.

So, what’s the lesson here? I certainly advocate for a vacation periodically, but also understand that this isn’t doable for everyone. So, what about establishing rest as a priority, even if it doesn’t entail time away from home?

Resting is important to God. He personally “rested” on the seventh day of creation, not because of fatigue, but to establish a pattern and to set the example. Thereafter, God instilled a weekly Sabbath for His people, to enable time to invest in the health of their souls.

When debating the rigid regulations that evolved in the Jewish tradition, Jesus reestablished God’s purpose in a Sabbath rest. As “Lord of the Sabbath” (Matthew 12:8), Jesus isn’t intolerant about what constitutes resting. Instead, His admonition is to take a regular respite, and dedicate time to loving our family and friends, and to nurture our relationship with Him.

Jesus put it this way (Matthew 11:28-30): “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and by burden is light.”

Is life heavy for you? Seemingly more than you can bear?

Perhaps Doctor Jesus would prescribe a Sabbath staycation for you, an ongoing weekly rest from the burden bearing.

I’m just sayin’…

Dave Hinman is Pastor Emeritus, Dove Church Wilmington. He can be reached at davefromdove@gmail.com .

