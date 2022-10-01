Protecting Social Security from politicians’ attacks

Everything we do ought to come back to the Dignity of Work – the idea that hard work should pay off for everyone, no matter who you are, where you live, or what kind of work you do. And when work has dignity, people have a secure retirement.

That means everyone can count on Medicare and Social Security.

That shouldn’t be partisan. Social Security is one of the most popular and most unifying institutions in the country.

Yet Republican politicians in Washington always come after it – it’s their answer for how to pay for anything, from handouts to corporations that ship jobs overseas to tax cuts for the wealthy.

We’ve heard about plans to privatize Social Security. We’ve heard about plans to means-test it, limiting which Americans can depend on Social Security.

The details differ, but the plan is always the same – to kill off this bedrock of our middle class.

This time, it’s Senator Rick Scott. He proposed a plan that would end Social Security within five years.

We’ve seen some Republican politicians try to run away from Senator Scott’s plan – even though he’s one of their Senate leaders. And we know that Republican politicians in Congress have proposed different schemes to undermine Social Security over and over.

It’s why this week, I introduced a resolution to protect Social Security and ensure it remains a guarantee for every American.

Ohioans pay into Social Security with every paycheck, and they want to know they can count on it when they retire. Workers should not have to worry with every election that politicians are going to try to take away the retirement they earned.

I hope members of both parties will join us, put this to rest, and show Americans that if you work hard all your life and pay into Social Security, your retirement security will be there for you.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.

