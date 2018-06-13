More quick and easy recipes

Last week I dedicated a column to my readers who hate to cook.

Today I want to give you some more of the quick-and-easy recipes.

The first one is for a Perfect Pot Roast. The one ingredient you may not stock in your kitchen is the packaged gravy mix. All stores carry it in flat packages and it usually can be found in the aisles with spices.

When making this roast I suggest the regular sized Crock Pot (6 quarts) rather than the new Instant Pot as they are just too big.

PERFECT CROCK POT ROAST

2-3 lb beef roast (chuck, English cut or a nicer cut of meat like a rump roast.

5-6 small potatoes washed, cut in wedges

1 bag of small baby carrots

2 medium onions (cut in half) (I love onions so I select larger ones and cut in 3 pieces)

2 pkg brown gravy mix

2 cups water

Trim any large fat around the roast. The fat grain in the meat is fine. Spray your crock pot with cooking spay. Lightly salt both sides of the roast. Place the roast in the center of the pot. Surround your roast with the carrots, onions and the potatoes.

Mix together one gravy mix with 1 cup of cold water. Pour it over the roast and vegetables.

Cover and cook on low for 6 hours. An hour before serving, mix together the second package of gravy and 1 cup water.

Pour over roast and veggies. Cover and return to oven to cook one more hour. Enjoy!

The second recipe is for special potatoes that will make your family or guests “ooh and aah” when they taste them. They not only have a great flavor, but are pretty,

FRENCH STYLE BUTTERED POTATOES

1 (3.5 oz.) container or stick of herb and garlic butter (usually found in the deli area along with the packaged cheese)

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasonings

1 (20 oz package) Simply Potatoes (sliced variety).

1 tablespoon flour (sifted twice to soften)

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 -1/2 teaspoons crushed Rosemary (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter and combine with seasonings in medium bowl then add flour and potatoes. Stir until the flour and potatoes are evenly coated. Transfer and stack potatoes in 6-7 muffin tins. Press potatoes gently to compact the layers.

OPTIONAL: Sprinkle lightly with grated parmesan cheese.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until the edges are brown and the potatoes are firmly set. With a small spatula carefully remove potatoes onto cooling rack for 5 minutes. Serve with your favorite meat and salad for a quick and easy dinner.

The third recipe today is for a brownie cake. I believe that all meals must come with a dessert so here is a very easy one.

HERSHEY’S ONE BOWL SYRUP CAKE

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 1/4 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups HERSHEY’S syrup (1 16 oz. can)

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13x9x2” baking sheet.

In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar and eggs until thoroughly blended. Add flour and soda blending well. Add syrup and blend thoroughly. Spread batter in prepared pan.

Bake 35 – 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean, Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Frost and ice with a canned cream cheese frosting.

Optional: Reserve 2 tablespoons syrup to drizzle over icing. Refrigerate.

Sheryl Sollars, a Clinton County native, is an accomplished cook and homemaker. She contributes her column “Welcome to My Kitchen” out of her love of homemaking and of sharing her thoughts with her readers. If you have cooking questions or a recipe you want to share, please contact Sheryl at kitchenlady44@yahoo.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Sheryl-Sollars-1.jpg