On a mission with fun, tasty recipes

Welcome back. For the past week Fred and I were in Lynch, Kentucky for our first Christian mission trip.

When we live in Florida we attend a wonderful church, First Baptist Church of Umatilla. They have planned a mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky (a few miles from Hazard). For the next couple weeks my column will be full of yummy recipes and then I will fill you in on our experience.

I hope you enjoy the recipes I am sharing. The first is for a Jell-O salad that is my favorite. You must treat yourself to this jellied delight.

CHERRY COKE SALAD

1 large (or 2 small) pkgs of sugar free Dark Cherry Jell-O (Walmart)

1 cup boiling water

1 cup Coke

1 can “dark” sweet cherries (Kroger) plus juice

1 small can pineapple in juice

1/2 cup chopped pecans

In a medium bowl, add boiling water to jello, stir until completely dissolved. Carefully pour in Coke (mixture will foam) and stir. Chill Jell-O until thick but not set. Fold in

Fruit and juice along with pecans. Place back in refrigerator until completely set.

BOB’S BRUNCH CASSEROLE

1 pound Bob Evans sausage

1 can of crescent rolls (non perforated)

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

4 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Crumble sausage in a skillet and brown over medium heat; drain well. Line bottom of buttered 13×9 baking dish with Crescent rolls. Sprinkle with sausage and cheese. Combine remaining ingredients and beat well. Pour over sausage. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes or until set (don’t over bake). Let set 5 minutes, serve immediately.

CHICKEN MACARONI CASSEROLE

1 1/2 cup cooked chicken or turkey, cut up in small pieces

1 1/2 cup “uncooked” elbow macaroni

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 4 oz. can mushroom stems and pieces

1/4 cup chopped pimento

1 10 1/2 oz can cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Potato chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine milk and soup until blended. In large bowl stir together all ingredients. Pour into lightly greased casserole dish. Top the casserole dish with crushed potato chips. Cover with foil and bake 1 hour, removing foil the last 10 minutes or until brown.

HERSHEY SYRUP BROWNIES

1 stick butter

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup Hershey syrup (1 16 oz. can)

4 eggs

1 1/4 cup flour

1 cup Hershey Special Dark Chocolate Chip or Semi-Sweet Chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 13×9” baking pan.

Beat butter and sugar in large bowl. Add syrup, eggs and flour, beat well. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes or until brownies begin to pull away from sides of pan (DO NO over bake). Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars. Makes 36 bars.

I hope you enjoy these recipes. — Sheryl

Sheryl Sollars, a Clinton County native, is an accomplished cook and homemaker. She contributes her column “Welcome to My Kitchen” out of her love of homemaking and of sharing her thoughts with her readers. If you have cooking questions or a recipe you want to share, please contact Sheryl at kitchenlady44@yahoo.com.

