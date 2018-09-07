Tasty Belgian waffles via New Orleans

Editor’s Note: This is Part 2 of a two-part column.

Today’s recipe is one that I define as fabulous”, and if you never make any other of my recipes, I suggest that you take the time and try this one. It is for New Orleans waffles, which is a type the famous Belgian variety.

They are truly as light as air! Yes, a box mix is easier, but the waffles it makes are far from the flavor this recipe gives you.

It is hard to explain the flavor other than to tell you they are sweet with a rich vanilla taste. They remind me of the texture and taste of a yeast donut.

Yes, they are made with yeast, but don’t be afraid because you think making things with yeast are always hard. They are really easy.

The great thing about them is that they can be made the night before, covered and stored in the refrigerator and used all week. (That is if you and your family don’t eat all of them for one meal!)

I received this recipe several years ago from a friend, and am not sure of the origin of these waffles. They may not have started in New Orleans, but the name hints that they are gourmet in nature.

You can make these waffles in a regular waffle iron but I personally think that they are best baked in a Belgian iron for the best texture and result. Belgian makers are not all expensive and many stores like Wal-mart, Target and Amazon carry them.

Because they are a staple for my breakfast, I make a batch and have them on a regular basis. I invested in a “Wolfgang Puck” model from HSN (Home Shopping Network). This model runs about $80, but is a professional model that flips the waffle as it bakes which gives you a perfectly browned waffle every time. Whatever type of baking iron you use, you must try this recipe for a breakfast you will never forget.

I personally like to serve them with powdered sugar rather than syrup. Syrup tends to destroy the real flavor they have but topping them with plenty of sugar (and maybe fresh strawberries or blueberries), you will understand what I am talking about.

Besides, look how many calories you are saving by not using syrup. For an added treat you can alter the recipe by adding one of variations I have given you at the end of the recipe.

I encourage you to try these and let me know what you think of them and your suggestions on varying the recipe to create your own “New Orleans Waffles”.

NEW ORLEANS WAFFLES

2 cups lukewarm milk (warm by not hot)

1 pkg (1/4 oz.) Rapid Rise Dry Yeast

4 large eggs (separated)

2 1/2 cup All-Purpose White Flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 heaping tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup melted real butter (1 stick)

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Pour the warm milk into a large mixing bowl and sprinkle the yeast over the top. With mixer, beat egg whites until stiff and set aside. With a large whisk, stir the milk mixture until the yeast is dissolved, making sure there are no lumps and then let the mixture set for 2-3 minutes. Beat egg YOLKS only and add to cooled yeast mixture. Combine flour, salt, sugar and add to yeast mixture (divide flour and add in 2 sections. Stir well and add then vanilla. Fold beaten egg whites into yeast/egg mixture.

Cover and let set in warm area for 1 hour or until double. (If you plan to refrigerate for next day use, place covered mixture in refrigerator instead of rising on the day they are made and always stir with whisk before using.) Heat your waffle iron until light shows ready and then pour on about 1 to 1 1/2 cup of batter on iron, spreading slightly (this depends on the size of the waffle iron). Close iron and cook until golden brown or as per iron directions. Remove and pour on melted butter and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Makes 5-6 waffles, depending on size of waffle iron.

Variations of flavors:

Add 1 teaspoon cinnamon and one-half teaspoon nutmeg for a fragrant, spicy taste.

Sprinkle grated chocolate over batter when placed in the iron.

Add one-half tablespoon cocoa for a chocolate waffle

Add finely chopped pecans over batter when placed in the iron for a nutty taste.

Top with fresh strawberries, red raspberries or blueberries when done for a fruity taste.

