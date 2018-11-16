Helpful programs upcoming in 2019

Consider Programs in 2019 and Don’t Forget the Turkey

I am not dreaming of a white … (I just can’t say it), but I would certainly take some sunshine, dry weather and a finish to the 2018 harvest season.

Unfortunately we have several acres in the county to be harvested yet, and with the disgusting weather of this past Thursday, the calendar of harvest is getting pushed back even further.

Besides the excessive wet fields, more crops went down due to the rain, ice and snow we got which could spell disaster in certain fields. Sunshine is only mentioned three times in the 10-day forecast which is not helping things get better so producers can get in the fields.

I encourage all producers to be careful in these types of field conditions.

There are many reports of stuck combines, grain carts, grain trucks, deep ruts and yes even some severe damage to equipment trying to pull them out of fields.

Don’t forget about personal safety as well. If you get into a situation, take time to think before doing something you will regret.

Finally, be talking with your crop insurance folks about your harvest dilemmas.

On to some good stuff …

Mark your calendars for a couple really good programs coming up after the first of the year.

The first will be the Precision University to be held Wednesday, Jan. 9 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) at the Beck’s facility in London, Ohio on US 40. The focus of the program will deal with in-season decisions.

Experts will share info on the latest equipment and technologies to help you make better decisions during the growing season. University and industry experts from around the country will be presenting the latest information.

Cost is only $50, registration is due Jan. 2 and you can do so by going to go.osu.edu/PrecisionU or by calling Amanda Douridas at 937-484-1526.

The second program will be Improvong Grian Marketing Plans, to be held Tuesdays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, (1-4 p.m.) at the Fayette County Extension office in Washington Court House. Cost will be $45 per person or $60 per farm.

Topics discussed will cover:

• Risk Tolerance and Risk Capacity

• Crop Insurance Role in Marketing

• Basis, Hedging, and Cash Contracts

• Futures, Options and Spreads

• Building a grain Marketing Plan

To register you can call 740-335-1150. Registration deadline is Jan. 15.

Finally this week, I will leave you with some turkey trivia in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday:

In the US, about 280 million turkeys are sold to celebrate Thanksgiving celebrations. That equates to about 4 billion pounds of turkey.

The Plymouth Pilgrims were the first to celebrate Thanksgiving in 1621. They invited the neighboring Wampanoag Indians to the feast. They were the people who taught the pilgrims how to cultivate the land.

The drink of choice at the first Thanksgiving was beer the pilgrims brought with them on the Mayflower.

Abraham Lincoln issued a Thanksgiving Proclamation on October 3, 1863 and officially set aside the last Thursday of November as the national day for Thanksgiving. Whereas earlier the presidents used to make an annual proclamation to specify the day when Thanksgiving was to be held.

Congress passed an official proclamation in 1941 and declared that now onwards Thanksgiving will be observed as a legal holiday on the fourth Thursday of November every year.

At the original Thanksgiving, there was no milk, cheese, bread, butter, mashed potatoes, corn or pumpkin pie. Pumpkin was represented as stewed pumpkin at the first Thanksgiving feast.

It has been estimated that 88 percent of Americans eat turkey at Thanksgiving.

The famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in the 1920s.

I realize it has been a difficult harvest season, but if at all possible take time to spend with your family, celebrate and be thankful for all the good you have in the world this Thanksgiving.

Be safe, don’t eat too much and HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

